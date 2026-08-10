'Heartbreaking': Shruti Haasan Puts Beloved Persian Kitten Up For Adoption After Severe Allergies

Shruti Haasan is facing a difficult situation involving her beloved cat. The actor-singer shared that she had to get her Persian kitten, Aslan, adopted after developing an allergic reaction. The difficult decision left her devastated.

Opening up about the situation, Shruti shared a long note on Substack. She explained that she adopted Aslan three months ago and was excited to welcome him home. Within two days of bringing him home, she developed severe rashes and boils all over her face.

Explaining that she initially did not suspect the allergy was related to her pet, Shruti wrote, "I thought it was because I had overeaten mangoes and my skin was reacting."

She continued, "I spoke to my dermatologist, and we tried to figure out what was going on. It was the most disappointing feeling, a pit in my stomach, a kind of dread, when I realised it could be Aslan and his saliva and fur that were causing the reaction. I tried trimming his hair, using air purifiers, wiping him down and changing his food. Nothing worked."

In her note, Shruti wrote, "So... I put up a story recently saying I needed some quiet time to make a tough decision and that I would proceed to explain what I meant when I could process it better. I'm not feeling better about it, but I thought I'd explain what's going on because, sooner or later, people are going to notice something that has truly broken my heart.

This is a long explanation, but please be patient.

Three months ago, I had the privilege of adopting a beautiful little Persian kitten called Aslan. I've been a cat person my whole adult life, and I believe giving an animal a home is one of the greatest feelings you'll ever experience, knowing that, hopefully, their life will be filled with love and comfort.

Aslan came home adorable, playful, and truly one of the sweetest little kittens I've ever met. I was so happy to introduce him to all of you. There was a little friction in getting him and Clara to get along, but that too subsided over time.

Two days after Aslan came home, I broke out in a rash all over my face, straight-up boils. I thought it was because I had overeaten mangoes and my skin was reacting.

I spoke to my dermatologist, and we tried to figure out what was going on. It was the most disappointing feeling, a pit in my stomach, a kind of dread, when I realised it could be Aslan and his saliva and fur that were causing the reaction.

I tried trimming his hair, using air purifiers, wiping him down and changing his food. Nothing worked. No allergy medication was working to reduce the boils either. Eventually, I was put on some really strong medication to reduce the allergic reaction.

I genuinely thought that, over time, we could figure this out together, me and Aslan. This also meant I couldn't have him on my clothes and had to wash my hands every time I petted him.

I would travel, come back home and break out in those allergy boils every single time. It started affecting my work, my skin and, most of all, my state of mind. I was trying to manage my allergy while also loving him in the way he deserved, with cuddles and affection.

After trying incessantly, I realised, when I returned from Chennai to Mumbai and broke out in allergies all over again, this time even worse, that I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life.

I had to call Aslan's foster mum, who had him before me, and put him back up for adoption.

Aslan no longer lives with me, and his foster mum and I, along with the support of my friends, are working to rehome him in a beautiful, warm and loving home through people we know who truly love and care for cats.

It's been so heartbreaking that I cannot even begin to describe the guilt and pain I'm feeling, not even being able to explain to an innocent soul who loves me and my home why he has to leave.

Saying goodbye to him was painful in a way I cannot even begin to describe.

Let this not be a story about a failed adoption. I feel I failed because of my allergies, but providing a home to a beautiful little animal is one of the greatest things you can do.

Please send Aslan all your love.

And for those who thought I was unwell or that something else was wrong, this is what it was. The fear of explaining to you all what happened and the guilt I felt really had me caught in the tightest bind ever.

There might be some of you who think, 'Why all this melodrama for a kitten?' That only means you've never experienced the true love of an animal who depends on you and loves you.

For those of you who love your furry friends, you know what this means. Saying goodbye to people is not even slightly close to what it means to say goodbye to an animal who cannot converse with you.

Thank you for your love, as always, and for your patience with this long explanation."

- Shruti Haasan

Shruti revealed that eventually she had to take strong medication to control the allergy. Despite the difficulties, the actress hoped to be able to find a way to live with Aslan, but managing the allergy became difficult. “It started affecting my work, and my skin, and most of all my state of mind,” Shruti wrote, adding things got worse when she returned from Chennai to Mumbai. “After trying incessantly, I realised when I returned from Chennai to Mumbai and broke out into allergies all over again and this time even worse that I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life,” she said.

Shruti revealed that she contacted Aslan's foster mother and made the decision to put him back for adoption. “Aslan no longer lives with me and his foster mum and I along with the support of my friends are working to re-home him in a beautiful warm loving home through all the people we know that truly love and care for kitties,” she shared, admitting that saying goodbye to Aslan left her devastated.

“It's been so heartbreaking I cannot even begin to describe the guilt and the pain I'm feeling not even being able to explain to an innocent soul who loves me and my home why he has to leave,” she wrote.

Shruti added, saying goodbye to people is not even slightly close to what it means to say goodbye to an animal who cannot converse with you.