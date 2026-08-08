Woman Says Her Indian Ex-In-Laws Were 'Horrible,' Calls Her Second Marriage Into A UK Family Healthy

Ask any Indian woman about her in-laws, and in most cases, you may find many saying that no matter how much they do for their families, it is never enough. One would think that the script has changed for modern daughters-in-law in the 21st century, but travel influencer Swati's recent viral video challenges that notion.

In the video, she shared what it was like to go on a trip to Iceland with her UK family. She was surprised by how well her in-laws treated her and noted that her ex-husband's family was "horrible."

Woman Says Her Indian Ex-In-Laws Were 'Horrible,' Praises Her UK Family

"My in-laws are from the UK, and this is my second marriage. Recently, we took them on a trip to Iceland for 5-6 days. And the best part, apart from no taunts, fights, or drama, was that they were able to do everything without complaining," she said in the video.

Swati shared that nothing bothered them. Whether they were getting up early in the morning or travelling for 12 hours, her in-laws did not complain once. "They are 72 years old, so they aren't that young, but they went on a hike with us with great enthusiasm. And they didn't complain even once, not even to my husband."

Not once did they say that they were tired or anything. In fact, after returning from the trip, they sent a sweet letter to her and her husband, Chris.

She shared a screenshot of the email, an excerpt of which read, "We wanted to reiterate our thanks to you both for such a wonderful time in Iceland; we are very aware of how much time, thought, and money went into planning the trip and all the visits and are truly so grateful to you both. We had the most wonderful time and have already bored several people senseless with descriptions of all we did and saw."

Swati felt that every effort that went into planning the trip was worth it. "I feel that this is how it should be in a family."

She was surprised because she had the exact opposite experience in her first marriage with an Indian man. "My previous marriage and family were horrible. Nothing was good enough for them," she added.

Swati added that this is what a healthy relationship with in-laws looks like, and she is happy with her new family.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to Swati's viral video, an Instagram user wrote, "And here are some brown women who are extremely happy that their mothers-in-law "allow" sleeveless (clothes)."

Another commented, "I was married to a toxic Indian (man) with the most complex in-laws and extended family imaginable."

A third said, "Meanwhile, Indian in-laws are tired after resting for 12 hours."

"Same with my in-laws. They are Americans. This is my second marriage as well. First was to an Indian guy in my very early 20s. It was hell on earth. Glad I got out," wrote a fourth.

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