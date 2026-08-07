'Men Have Been Sidelined': Ratna Pathak Shah Reflects On Feminism, Patriarchy, And Gender Equality

The men vs women debate has no end, but when you delve into its nuances, the same debate can transform into a healthy discussion. Exploring the realities faced by both genders can pave the way for better understanding and a more collaborative environment. In a recent interview with SheThePeople, Ratna Pathak Shah shared an interesting take on how, in the process of uplifting women, society may have unintentionally sidelined men.

The actor, known for breaking stereotypes on screen with her roles in Happy Family: Conditions Apply, Kapoor & Sons, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, is often unapologetically opinionated off-screen, especially when talking about gender stereotypes. She is among a handful of celebrities who never shy away from political commentary and who present a balanced approach to any subject.

How Men Have Been Sidelined

"The way we have seemed to sideline men. This is something worrying me because we have focused so deeply on women for so many years," she said.

The actor added that we have uplifted one section, but what about the others? "That balance is required. And we have tilted to one side, as often happens when you are making changes in society," she noted.

Ratna Pathak Shah said that we have to recognise the idea of patriarchy. "It is the idea of the division of labour on the basis of sex, and the entire juggernaut of rules, regulations, stories, rituals and culture that has been built around it. It's a 3,000-year project, and we cannot dismantle it in just 30 years," she argued.

Ratna Pathak Shah said that we have to identify the idea of patriarchy. "The idea of division of labour on the basis of sex and the entire juggernaut of rules, regulations, stories, rituals, culture that is being built around it. It's a 3,000-year project and we cannot dismantle it in just 30 years," she argued.

The actor added that men have been sidelined because society has put all kinds of extreme pressure on them through stereotypical expectations, just as it has for women.

"An ideal woman had a checklist. She still does. Men also had a checklist. There was an ideal checklist - one who never cries, one who is always strong, one who earns a living, one who makes all the decisions - it's hard. Collaboration is easier than this authoritarianism," the 69-year-old said.

She feels that the "monotheistic attitude is scary and detrimental" for the kind of future that we are building.

She feels that the "monotheistic attitude is scary and detrimental" for the kind of future that we are building.

She could not be more right, though. In the pursuit of a society where everyone has equal rights, we somehow seem more divided and polarised today. While our intentions are right, the approach to striving for gender equality may require greater nuance, balance, and collaboration.

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