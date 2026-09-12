Shehnaaz Gill is an actor, model, and one of the most loved Bigg Boss contestants. She finished as the second runner-up on Season 13, but clips from her participation continue to dominate social media, especially those featuring the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who emerged as the winner of the same season.

In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, the actor opened up about beauty standards and why all women should strive to be independent. She even said that it baffles her that everyone is chasing an hourglass body when, according to her, every woman should be financially independent.

Why Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Inherit Her Brother's Share Of Her Grandmother's Land

Speaking about equality between boys and girls, Shehnaaz Gill said that in Punjab, it is more common for a boy to inherit ancestral land than a girl.

"A girl is never given a piece of land because she is often brought up with the intention that she will be married off and live in her husband's home," she said, adding that she does not support this mentality.

She revealed that she had requested her grandmother to give her the piece of land she had originally intended to leave to her brother, Shehbaz Badeshah.

"I will build something on that land and gift it to Shehbaz," she said, adding, "I won't keep a penny from it."

Shehnaaz said she has been blessed with work, and through it, she has earned name and fame. She said that she has everything and more, so she believes in giving. She is an independent woman who does not need any financial support or aid from anyone else.

"I believe in giving, not receiving," she added.

The actor stressed that every woman should strive to be independent. She suggested speaking up or negotiating with parents, but said that a woman should never give up her independence for anything.

Shehnaaz Gill Told Her Father That He Has To Let Her Free

"No matter what happens in life, I will stay with you," Shehnaaz shared, recalling a conversation with her father.

She told him, "It won't happen because I'll be working, and if I get married, you won't follow me around like a chauffeur. So, you will have to let me go and allow me to be independent."

Advising women, she said that everyone should believe that boys and girls are equal. No one is inferior to the other. If a family treats both boys and girls equally, no woman would ever feel powerless in her life.

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