Here's Why Kiran Bedi Thinks Marriage For An Indian Woman Is 'Nothing But Trauma'

Dr Kiran Bedi is a former tennis player and the first Indian woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. She served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 28, 2016, to February 16, 2021.

The retired IPS officer has always been unapologetic and unfiltered. When it comes to women's issues, she does not mince her words and challenges orthodox traditions without an ounce of fear. In a month-old podcast with Abhishek Vyas, Dr Bedi opened up about why she thinks marriage for Indian women is nothing but trauma.

Kiran Bedi Says Marriage For An Indian Woman Is 'Nothing But Trauma'

"Marriage for Indian women is nothing but trauma," Dr Bedi said during the interview, adding, "A wedding looks beautiful, a baraat arrives with great pomp and show, but it is traumatic when a woman leaves her secure, loving, safe, and supportive home."

She added that a woman not only leaves her parental home, but is also expected to treat her in-laws like her parents, which is not only absurd but also impractical. "Imagine calling any random woman 'mummy'. No one can do it, but a married Indian woman is pressured to do so."

The retired IPS officer added that a new bride has to adapt to the surroundings of her husband's home, irrespective of how they are. "She turns into the 'malkin' of the house, which means becoming a homemaker," she added.

The former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry noted that families don't even think about whether a woman wants to be a homemaker or not. She added that if a married woman is working, she can hire domestic help.

Dr Bedi questioned why couples don't talk about this before marriage. A woman should say that she will continue to work after marriage, hire a house help, and that both partners can run a household through shared contributions, so that the woman does not have to leave her job.

She also noted that men don't have to leave their jobs, but women do, and many times, it's their choice. However, Dr Bedi thinks that it's the fault of the woman because she does not think she must earn and run the household on her terms. She does not think that both partners can financially contribute and lead a better life.

According to a 2024 report by the World Bank, women pay a "marriage penalty". The rate of female employment after marriage drops by 12% in India, even in the absence of children. According to an Ashoka University report, around 73% of Indian women quit their jobs after childbirth.

Dr Kiran Bedi further added that the new bride soon transforms into someone who takes care of the house, family, and husband. Now imagine if the same woman is also working. "The life of a married woman in India is very difficult," the former tennis player acknowledged.

She even said that women should be courageous and financially independent enough to live with their parents after their wedding if they feel their husbands are not supportive. Dr Bedi said that a woman wanting to stay with her parents after marriage to take care of them should not be looked down upon, but instead be celebrated.

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