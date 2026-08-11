"I Got Overconfident": Brad Pitt Has Started Drinking Again After 7 Years Of Sobriety

Brad Pitt has taken the internet by storm after confessing that he has started drinking again in an interview with Esquire. The American actor and producer had been sober for seven years, and it wasn't an easy journey.

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, he shared that he started attending AA meetings. It all started in 2016 after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. But there is a catch to how the actor is drinking these days.

Brad Pitt Has Started Drinking Again

During a one-on-one interview with Esquire, Brad Pitt offered the interviewer a glass of wine, prompting them to ask him if he offers alcohol to guests since he has publicly spoken about giving up drinking.

"No, I got-I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon," she shared.

The actor further noted, "In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities."

He added that every now and then he can have a couple of glasses of wine. "Yeah. Well . . . I can have a few. But I can't have a lot. I have to be professional about it."

The 62-year-old actor consumes alcohol in moderation because he likes mornings now and doesn't want them ruined by drinking too much the previous night.

How Brad Pitt Got Sober

In 2025, Brad Pitt appeared on an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. The two actors shared notes on their journeys to sobriety.

The actor called AA meetings an "amazing thing", adding, "I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience."

The Ocean's Eleven star shared that initially he was "shy" about attending AA meetings and felt low at times. "I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open," he shared, adding, "I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f**k up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me."

He referred to himself as "stubborn," but after a few sessions, it was something he had started looking forward to. Pitt also opened up about therapy. "When I jumped into therapy then, I was just like, 'And I did this and I did that and da da da da.' " He called his approach "desperate."

When the actor first opened up about attending AA meetings in The New York Times, he said, "It was actually really freeing to just expose the ugly sides of yourself... There's a great value in that."

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