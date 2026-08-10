Sara Tendulkar Says Brother Arjun's Wedding Was A 'Trial Round' For Her Own Big Day

In a recent interview, Sara Tendulkar spoke about her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok. Arjun and Saaniya got married on March 5, and Sara treated her followers to several heartwarming glimpses from the wedding celebrations on social media.

What Sara Said

Describing Arjun's wedding as a "trial round" for her own future wedding, Sara told Vogue, "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want."

Sara revealed that, growing up, she had always imagined herself as a pastel bride and dreamed of having a grand, lavish wedding. However, her views have changed over time. Speaking about her ideal wedding now, she said she would prefer a more intimate celebration and might even choose a traditional red bridal outfit.

She added, "I'm a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows? Maybe I'll go with green."

While many people question Gen Z's commitment to relationships, Sara believes her generation takes marriage seriously enough to walk away when a relationship is no longer working.

"I've seen people get engaged and, during the run-up to the wedding, realise they're seeing the true colours of their partner or their partner's family and think, 'I can't do this anymore'."

She continued, "I think walking away before you're married is a great step. Previous generations were more afraid to stand up for themselves, whereas Gen Z feels more confident and empowered to do so when things are going wrong."

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar got married in 1995 after being in a relationship for several years, and their marriage has often been regarded as one of cricket's most enduring partnerships.

Speaking about the qualities she would like in a future partner, Sara said, "My parents are very good friends before anything else. They have this really fun banter at home, and that's definitely something I would want in my future partner."

She added, "There's never any power dynamic playing out between them, which is amazing."

Sara further shared, "When I was younger, I thought this was what all relationships were like. As I grew up, I started thinking about how they managed a long-distance marriage. We didn't have FaceTime or WhatsApp 20 years ago, and even international calls were expensive."

When asked whether she sees love as friendship, Sara laughed and replied, "Exactly."

Reflecting on friendship and soulmates, she said, "I'd like to believe that romantic soulmates exist, but my best friends are definitely, one hundred per cent, my soulmates."

Sara Tendulkar is the elder child of Sachin and Anjali, and she was born in Mumbai on October 12, 1997.



Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Is "Proud" Of Brother Arjun's IPL 2026 Debut: "You Deserve The World"