Sara Tendulkar Is "Proud" Of Brother Arjun's IPL 2026 Debut: "You Deserve The World"

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL 2026 debut with Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, May 23. The team faced off against the Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After moving from the Mumbai Indians ahead of the new season, the 26-year-old left-arm pacer had spent the entire tournament on the bench before finally getting his opportunity in the recent game.

Following the match, Sara Tendulkar shared an emotional note for her younger brother Arjun on Instagram. "You deserve the world, my little brother. So so so proud of your hard work, your ability to handle pressure, and your patience through it all. Love you forever and always (and some more)," she wrote.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the post, Aparshakti Khurana and Harshdeep Kaur dropped red hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section.

Sachin Tendulkar also penned a heartfelt message for Arjun on X. "Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always," read his post.

In his first game of the season, Arjun Tendulkar completed his four-over spell, giving away 36 runs and picking up one wicket. While Lucknow Super Giants failed to defend 197 and lost the match, Arjun ended up as the most economical bowler of the game.

On the personal front, Arjun Tendulkar married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai. The high-profile wedding was attended by cricket legends and Bollywood stars, including MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

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