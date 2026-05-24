Delhi Startup Offers Shopping Assistance For Rs 149, Leaves Internet Divided

Shopping is therapy, especially if you have a whole day planned to scour the lanes of markets in Delhi, while indulging in street food. The only hurdle most people come across on their adventure through the chaotic and narrow lanes of Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini, and Chandni Chowk is carrying their bags.

You just have two hands, and you have to hold shopping bags, a purse with all your cards and cash, and a mobile phone. While you might be able to hold everything in the beginning, after a point, you certainly can't move as freely, assess the products, or make payments without being chaotic yourself.

One would often find children accompanying their elderly mothers, or women carrying huge bags while a sling bag hangs across their shoulders, keeping their essentials and mobile phone safe. What if you could hire someone to assist you with shopping? It would certainly make it easier for you to shop without tumbling over your bags.

Enter CarryMen, a Delhi-based startup offering shopping assistance across the capital for just Rs 149 per hour (yes, that's correct). Their tagline? You Shop, We Carry.

Shopping Assistance In Delhi

According to the official website, CarryMen provides trained and professional assistants to help you carry bags, move across bustling markets seamlessly, and enjoy a stress-free experience. The assistant won't just carry your bags, they will also walk you through the markets, follow you around till the parking area or a nearby metro station, and even help you avoid long queues for food and snacks.

Customers can also add on services like a baby carrier, a baby pram, an N95 mask, mobile charging on the go, an umbrella, and foldable seating, for extra charges.

Social Media Reactions

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Khush Mahajan shared this update with his followers, leaving the Internet divided. While some users are sceptical about how much an assistant would actually get paid, others joked that their mothers have found a replacement.

A user wrote, "Don't share this yaar, mummy ko pata chala toh she will replace me."

Another commented that they don't see a problem with this service as long as the assistants are getting good pay.

A third asked if the assistant would watch a movie with them. To this, Khush Mahajan replied that one can only book a helper via CarryMen, and they won't play the role of a boyfriend and go on a movie date.

A fourth shared their doubts. The comment read, "Not sure if this qualifies as a startup or a million-dollar idea, and it might even sell, but it feels like a poor use of resources and is pushing manpower in the wrong direction."

A fifth said, "Wonder how much those guys get after the platform deductions."

A sixth joked, "Told about this to dad, and he said, 'What's a carryman, that's called a husband.'"

CarryMen offers multiple packages, ranging from 30 minutes (Rs 79) to 4 hours (Rs 599).

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