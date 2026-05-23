<i>Desi Bling</i>'s Tabinda And Satish Trigger Online Debate, Internet Labels Them A 'Cringe Couple'

It has been only a couple of days since Desi Bling dropped on Netflix, and the show has already divided the internet. While the seven-episode series has its moments of luxury lifestyle show-offs and catfights, it has largely sparked heated debates online.

The show revolves around billionaire Indian expats living in Dubai. As Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra decide to shift their base to the "Land of Dreams," their entry into the elite social circle is through Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal, a couple that never fails to demonstrate how much wealth they have and make viewers cringe with their dynamics.

If you have the habit of doomscrolling day and night, you might have come across at least one video in which the billionaire couple is seen normalising toxic behaviour in a relationship, not to mention the acceptance of infidelity (conditions apply).

Desi Bling's Tabinda Sanpal And Satish Sanpal

To understand why they have triggered a heated debate online, you must understand the dynamics between them. In the first episode itself, Satish says, "Paisa khuda to nahi, par khuda se kam bhi nhi [Money is not God, but it is no less than God]."

Cut to another frame in which you see Tabinda, fondly called Binda, giving her husband a foot massage. She says, "Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband's feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai [Goddess Lakshmi blesses with abundance]."

She gives the same advice to Tejasswi. Reflecting on it, the Indian actor says, "I am not doing that."

Interestingly (and unfortunately), this is not the one-of-a-kind incident. Later, when Tabinda gets together with her girl gang, she says that Satish likes clubbing and partying, adding, "Satish ko bahaut acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana [Satish loves to spend time with other women]. I was jealous, but I trust him."

She further notes that she knows he parties with other women. However, as long as he parties with different women every time, it's okay. It's only a problem if he spends time with the same woman, as it would indicate an emotional connection between them. She confesses that she remains unbothered if her husband parties with other women throughout the night.

One of the videos making several rounds on the internet is of Tabinda cutting Satish's nails. "I have been cutting Satish's nails for nine years. This is a sign of love, respect, and care for me," she says

Ask anyone, and they will say that Tabinda does all this because Satish has money, labelling her a "gold digger". But revisit their conversation with Tejasswi and Karan in episode one. Tabinda reveals that she owns 40 kg of gold, and Satish gifts her 3 kg of gold every year on Dhanteras.

However, he later clarifies that Binda did not marry him for gold, implying that one must not assume she gives him foot massages, cuts his nails, and accepts his womanising behaviour just because he gifts her precious jewels.

At the same time, Satish also reveals that he likes to dress sharply. Why? The first reason is to flaunt money, but the second reason, according to him, is, "Acha lagta hai na ladkiya dekhti hain [It feels nice when women notice]."

Throughout the series, Satish continues to make misogynistic and sexist remarks, while Tabinda continues to defend his actions, adding that she trusts and loves him.

Social Media Reactions

A user wrote, "I genuinely don't understand the intent behind airing something like this. It subtly normalises infidelity, portrays men in deeply toxic ways, and leans heavily into classism. There isn't a single element that feels meaningful or worth appreciating."

Another Instagram page shared the reel and called them a "cringe couple".

A third commented, "Money cannot buy class."

A fourth wrote, "Disgusted by them."

A fifth Instagram user commented, "Honestly, very embarrassing."

A sixth user said that they feel their life is better than Tabinda's. "40 kg gold ya luxury ke lie, I cannot do that [I cannot do that for 40 kg gold and luxury]."

A seventh wrote, "Thank god I am independent."

An eighth user quipped and asked Satish to share the brand of diaper he wears.

While the show focuses on the exorbitant lifestyles of wealthy Indians in Dubai, it has several off-putting moments, especially when it comes to relationships. It suggests that patriarchy, and its two arms, misogyny and sexism, cannot be eliminated simply because a person is rich enough to own a house in the Burj Khalifa or drive limited-edition luxury cars.

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