Aishwarya Rai's First Cannes Look Has A Hidden Sushmita Sen Connection

Aishwarya Rai took over the Cannes 2026 red carpet on May 22 in an abyss-blue Amit Aggarwal couture gown. She made an appearance at the film festival after nearly two weeks of social media frenzy around her absence, fuelled by L'Oreal's branding at Hotel Martinez, where her poster was missing.

But what many don't know is that Aishwarya's first red carpet look this year has a connection to former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. While making a striking appearance at the film festival, the 52-year-old accessorised her look with diamond- and precious stone-encrusted jewels by Renee Jewellers, a Dubai-based brand linked to the Aarya actor.

How Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 Look Is Connected To Sushmita Sen

On the NDTV Lifestyle post highlighting Aishwarya Rai's first look on the Cannes 2026 red carpet, the official handle of Renee Jewellers commented, "Jewels by @reneejewellers." The brand has also shared many videos of the actor's first look from the film festival.

Aishwarya Rai accessorised her Cannes outfit with diamond-encrusted jewels by Renee Jewellers, a brand founded by Sushmita Sen's mother.

Elevating the look of the Ponniyin Selvan actor in a shimmery gown styled with a sheer dupatta was jewellery by this brand, founded by Sushmita Sen's mother, Subhra Sen. The open-front collar necklace was not only studded with diamonds, but its blue stones complemented the Amit Aggarwal ensemble, who also debuted at Cannes this year.

About Renee Jewellers

Renee Jewellers was founded by Neeraj Jain and Subhra Sen. In 1999, the brand opened its flagship boutique at Wafi Mall in Dubai, under the patronage of Sheikh Khawla Lootah Al Qassimi. While Neeraj is a third-generation jeweller, Subhra is the lead creator.

Interestingly, the label is named after Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter, Renee. According to the official website, the future of the company is in the hands of Dhruv Jain and the 1994 Miss Universe. Sushmita handles marketing and branding for Renee Jewellers.

Aishwarya Rai And Sushmita Sen Trace To The 1994 Miss India Pageant

In 1994, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai were competing for the Miss India title. The Taali actor almost quit the competition, knowing that the Taal star was also participating. She said she hardly stood any chance of winning.

Sushmita was informed that 25 girls had withdrawn their names from the pageant. When she asked the reason, she was told that Aishwarya Rai was participating. "Please return my form as well. I don't want to participate," the actor confessed in an old interview.

Later, the Main Hoon Na actor revealed that her mother motivated her to continue. She added that if Aishwarya was that capable, it would be her honour to lose to her.

As history goes, Sushmita Sen emerged as the winner, while Aishwarya Rai secured the position of first runner-up.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ruby Bhatia, India's first VJ, opened up about why the Aankhen actor won.

Seeking clarity, she spoke to Vimla Patil, the former editor of Femina. Ruby Bhatia asked, "When Sushmita was selected for Miss Universe, while everyone believed Aishwarya would go, I asked Vimla ji, 'Why did Aishwarya Rai not win? Was it because she slipped during her walk?' During the event, she had fallen, got up, and continued walking."

Vimla Patil told her, "No, she didn't lose because of that. Anyone can slip. Miss Universe looks for an intelligent and smart woman of substance, and Sushmita Sen fit that profile perfectly. That is why she was chosen."

In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title, and Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World.

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