Ankur Warikoo Shares Morning Routine After Shutting Rs 100 Crore Business

A few days ago, finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100 crore business. The education platform provided upskilling courses, generating Rs 100 crore in sales and securing Rs 25 crore in profit.

"I am shutting down my Rs 100 crores courses business. We've grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020," wrote Warikoo in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding, "5 lakh students. Rs 100 crores in sales. Rs 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it," he shared on X on May 15.

He launched the courses business in 2020 and has a massive social media presence with millions of subscribers on YouTube and Instagram, not to mention over seven lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter).

After the announcement, he took to X the next day and shared the morning routine that has been working for him for years. After all, you cannot build a multi-crore empire without following a routine that builds both wealth and health.

Ankur Warikoo's Morning Routine

Ankur Warikoo is strict about his morning routine and follows it even on weekends. While most of us wait for the weekend to spend it lazing around the house, waking up late, or doomscrolling, the influencer continues with his meditation and workout every day.

"I wake up between 4:30 and 5 a.m. every day (including weekends). First thing I do is sip a glass of water for 10-15 minutes. This allows me to wake up slowly. To savour the first touch of water. To set the day's rhythm (which is to avoid feeling rushed)," he wrote in his post.

Most people will tell you that they begin their day with their phones; on the other hand, the businessman advocates starting the day slow, with no screen in sight.

Once he wakes up, he meditates for 30 minutes, listening to his thoughts, not to control them but to reflect on them. "So, before I listen to or attend to anyone, I attend to myself. Haven't missed a day for 6 years now!" he shared.

After meditation, he reads for 30 minutes, a skill that most people have given up. Why does he do it? "This is to feed my mind the right diet. So, before garbage enters my mind (through mindless scrolling, emails, or messages), I nourish it," he said.

In the next 30 minutes, he gets his kids ready for school, reminding himself that being a father is the most precious role of his life.

"Then I play tennis for an hour. This is to wake up my body.

Get it moving. Taste the sweat," he revealed, adding, "Then I lift weights at the gym for an hour. This is to strengthen the body, build muscles, so that it can age well and hopefully provide me good company as I age."

After coming back, he reads the newspaper for 15 minutes, establishing his first connection with the world after waking up at 4:30 am. "But I am reading the news that I chose to read. To the extent I chose to read. I won't be dragged into a mindless debate, and I'm not being offered any breaking news," he added.

After showering, he sits down to work at 9:30 am. He added that he has been following the same routine like a ritual for 4-5 years. "It has cleansed and nourished my mind, soul, and body.

Ready to face what the world offers," he wrote.

The influencer further clarified that this routine has worked for him, and it might not work for everyone reading his post. However, he added that everyone should have a routine that works for them. "Build yours today," he concluded the post.

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