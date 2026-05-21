Why Namita Thapar Wants You To Rethink 'Harmless Gossip'

Over the years, conversations around mental health have become more open, honest and necessary. From burnout and anxiety to social pressure and online negativity, people today are dealing with a lot emotionally. While therapy, self-care and boundaries are important, experts also say that the way we speak to and about others plays a huge role in mental well-being. Sometimes, even casual gossip or constant negativity can quietly affect someone more than we realise.

With Mental Health Awareness Month being observed in May, entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar shared an honest message on gossip and mental well-being on X. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals shared a video message asking people to rethink the habit of gossiping and choosing negativity in everyday conversations.

Why Namita Thapar Warns Against Harmless Gossip

She began her video with a direct question: “Do you bitch and gossip?” before adding, “Aaj kal toh parties mein yehi sab chalta hai. [These days, that is all people do at parties.]” Namita pointed out how people often spend hours discussing others instead of using that time and energy for their own growth.

The entrepreneur then encouraged people to choose kindness instead. Referring to noted physician and author Gabor Maté, she mentioned that published studies show kindness benefits not just the receiver, but also the person showing it. According to her, acts of kindness release “oxytocin and endorphins” – hormones linked to happiness, emotional balance and overall well-being.

Namita Thapar also opened up about how “harmless gossip” is rarely harmless. She wrote that such conversations almost always reach the person being spoken about and can deeply affect their mental health. While she called herself “thick-skinned,” the entrepreneur admitted that she has personally seen negativity and toxic behaviour push many people into anxiety.

One part of her message that stood out was her focus on women supporting women. Namita stressed that if women want to grow as a community, they need to celebrate, uplift and empower one another instead of constantly pulling each other down.

Ending her message on a hopeful note, Namita Thapar urged everyone to build one healthy mental health habit every month – and for May, she believes kindness is the perfect place to start.

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