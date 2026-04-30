Namita Thapar Opens Up About 2 Failed IVF Attempts: 'Emotions And Trauma Run High'

Businesswoman and investor Namita Thapar is once again opening up about a personal chapter of her life - and this time, her message is as much about awareness as it is about vulnerability.

The Shark Tank India judge recently took to social media to share her experience with IVF, highlighting the emotional toll and the urgent need for better education around fertility.

In her recent post, Namita didn't hold back. She wrote, "I have gone through 2 failed IVF & I can assure you that this is a time where not only emotions, trauma but also misinformation & ignorance runs high. People need to get educated. In a country where 57% women have iron deficiency, this is an important test prior to an IVF attempt."

I have gone through 2 failed IVF & I can assure you that this is a time where not only emotions, trauma but also mis information & ignorance runs high. People need to get educated. In a country where 57% women have iron deficiency, this is an important test prior to an IVF… pic.twitter.com/A3JhqbCaiG — Namita (@namitathapar) April 30, 2026

With this, she not only shared her pain but also spotlighted a crucial health issue - the lack of awareness around basic medical checks before IVF.

When Namita Thapar Talked About Her IVF Journey On Shark Tank India

This isn't the first time Namita spoke about her IVF journey. During Shark Tank India Season 2, she opened up when entrepreneurs pitched an IUI home kit aimed at helping couples deal with infertility.

She revealed that she became a mother at 28 without complications. But a few years later, when she tried for a second child, things were very different. She underwent IVF twice and endured 25 injections, a process she described as physically and emotionally exhausting.

She said, "After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally."

It took her nearly a decade to speak about it publicly. Reflecting on that decision, she shared, "People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book."

Today, Namita Thapar's honesty is helping break taboos and encouraging more open conversations.