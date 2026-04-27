Cancer Survivor Dipika Kakar Reveals 3 Simple Habits That Helped Her Lose 2 Kg In 30 Days

Dipika Kakar has shared a simple and steady approach to weight loss. In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, the TV actress shared that she shed around 2 kg over the past few months by focusing on lifestyle changes instead of relying on quick fixes. She highlighted how consistency made the biggest difference. Dipika Kakar was joined by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.

In the vlog, Shoaib was the first to shed light on Dipika's weight loss journey. He said, “Dipika has lost 2 kg in the past month with a proper, strict diet, in a natural way. She has started walking. The major point was her lifestyle.”

Dipika herself admitted that this didn't happen overnight. She said, “Shoaib didn't believe that I could do it properly,” adding a light moment to the conversation. Determined, she incorporated healthy habits into her routine and went step by step on her weight-loss journey.

Dipika Kakar Reveals How She Lost 2 Kg In 30 Days

Breaking down her journey, Dipika highlighted that instead of doing everything at once, she focused on building one habit at a time, making it easier to stick to the routine. In her words, “All of it went step-by-step. I first corrected my diet and started intermittent fasting. Then introduced walking. Now, the next step is a strengthening workout.”



According to Shoaib, Dipika has already made significant progress. The actor explained, “She has now changed her entire lifestyle. She needs to do a few more things. 75–80 per cent, she has changed herself. 20 per cent habits…like sleeping (considering our child) and strengthening workout (need to be added).”



In the vlog, Dipika also added an important note of caution. She added that she is following this routine under proper guidance and advised others not to try it without expert supervision. For her fans, she recommended consulting a doctor first before embarking on the weight loss journey. She said, “Kindly do not follow without guidance. Consult your doctor.”



In a nutshell, clean eating, intermittent fasting, regular walking and gradual inclusion of workouts are all natural ways to lose weight. However, you must consult your doctor first.

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