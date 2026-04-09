Dipika Kakar Says Recurrence Of Cyst Has Left Her 'Shaken': "I Cannot Be With My Son"

Actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reoccurred near her liver.

The relapse has come as an emotional setback for the actor, who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

In her latest vlog, Dipika shared that the unexpected recurrence has left her feeling anxious and overwhelmed as doctors evaluate the next course of treatment.

'Health Struggles Affect Personal Life And Motherhood'

Dipika spoke candidly about how her illness has impacted her day-to-day life, including her ability to spend time with her son, Ruhaan.

She admitted that fatigue and hospital visits have made it difficult to maintain a routine.

She shared, "There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest."

She added, "When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn't expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it's too overwhelming at times."

'I Am A Little Scared': Dipika On Emotional Impact

The actress also opened up about the fear that followed the recurrence, calling the experience deeply unsettling. She shared how the situation has made her more conscious about her health and lifestyle.

She said, "The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting."

"The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we smoothly function in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch," she added.

Hospital Visits And Family Support

While Dipika has not been able to consistently shoot her vlogs due to her health, she continues to share updates whenever possible. In a recent video, she documented a hospital visit with her husband, Shoaib, as they prepared to discuss further treatment options.

She said, "Today, Shoaib and I have to go to the hospital with the reports to discuss the treatment further. This is one of the most difficult days for me; everyone around puts up a smile, but I know they all are scared within. My mother and mother-in-law hide their anxiousness just to give me strength."

Dipika Kakar's Health Journey So Far

Dipika had first spoken about her diagnosis last year, when doctors discovered a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.

Following the recent recurrence and second surgery in March, her treatment has become more rigorous, with significant lifestyle changes now a part of her recovery process.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar Reveals Struggles With Severe Hair Fall, Thyroid Issues, And Mouth Ulcers Amid Cancer Treatment