Dipika Kakar Battles Hair Fall Due To Cancer Treatment, Opens Up About Shoaib Ibrahim's Health

Dipika Kakar, who has been bravely sharing her journey with stage two liver cancer, has opened up about a new challenge in her recovery. The actress revealed in a recent vlog that she has been experiencing severe hair loss, one of the side effects of her ongoing treatment. At the same time, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, too has been unwell amid her cancer diagnosis.

Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update

In her vlog, Dipika explained that while her latest medical reports, including blood tests, are normal, the struggle with hair fall has been emotionally difficult. She said, "I mentioned that the blood report has come back normal. However, what's affecting me at the moment is the hair loss I've been facing as a side effect. Every time I see my hair fall in huge numbers after a wash, I get shocked."

She also gave her audience a glimpse of her personal life, where Shoaib could be seen resting due to illness. Their son, Ruhaan, tried to lighten the moment by adorably playing doctor, pretending to give his father injections. Shoaib, meanwhile, reassured fans that Dipika's health is gradually improving and expressed gratitude for the love and support pouring in.

About Dipika's Cancer Diagnosis

Dipika's health concerns began earlier this year when persistent stomach pain led to medical tests. In May 2025, a CT scan revealed a malignant tumour in the left lobe of her liver, the size of a tennis ball. The diagnosis was stage two liver cancer, with the tumour classified as aggressive and poorly differentiated.

In June, she underwent surgery to remove the tumour successfully. While she was declared tumour-free post-surgery, doctors recommended targeted oral therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence. This treatment, though less intense than traditional chemotherapy, comes with its own side effects such as ulcers and now hair loss.

