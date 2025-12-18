Why Sanjay Dutt's Entry Scene In <i>Dhurandhar</i> Has Made A Popular Bengali Song Go Viral

Just when the Internet was getting over Jahangir's Hawa Hawa - the breezy 1980s Pakistani pop hit used to introduce Sanjay Dutt's character SP Aslam in Dhurandhar - yet another musical connection has been discovered.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted similarities between the entry song's tune and a popular Bengali song, O Tunir Ma Tomar Tuni Kotha Sune Na, and it is true indeed as the notes match completely with the superhit bengali number.

Promit Kumar, the singer, music composer (tune) and lyricist, saw the song gain immense popularity upon its release. Originally released in 2009, Promit Kumar re-released a fresh composition of O Tunir Ma Tomar Tuni in 2024 and an even newer one titled Tunir Maa in 2025, owing to its ongoing popularity.

The song is a humorous take on a lover asking the potential mother-in-law (Tuni's mum) to convince Tuni to reciprocate his heartfelt feelings for her.

Internet Reactions

The comments section of the viral post has been flooded with equally hilarious reactions.

One Internet user wrote: "Thank God someone said it!"

Someone else commented: "Literally I thought 'Tunir Maa' at the theatre."

Other comments read: "Someone in the hall literally sang it" and "Finally found my people."

One fan stated: "Only bongs would know."

About Sanjay Dutt's Character In Dhurandhar

Sanjay Dutt brings his quintessential swag to the character of the gun-toting, smoking SP Chaudhary Aslam, based on Chaudhry Aslam, one of Pakistan's top cops and encounter specialists.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.