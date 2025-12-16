Inside <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Saumya Tandon's Mumbai Home, Featuring French Sofas And Antique Decor

Saumya Tandon is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar. In the Aditya Dhar directorial, led by Ranveer Singh, she plays the role of Ulfat Hasin, Rehman Dakait's wife. While her performance on screen is winning praise, fans are also curious to know more about her life off camera. Recently, Saumya opened the doors of her home to Pinkvilla and gave viewers a tour of the space she has built with a lot of thought and love.

Right at the start, the actress made it clear that her home was not designed by a professional architect. Instead, she planned everything herself. Saumya shared that every corner reflects who she is as a person, even if some things may look mismatched at first glance. According to her, that mix is exactly what makes the house feel personal and real.

Inside Saumya Tandon's Mumbai Home

The tour began with a small entrance area that set the mood for the rest of the home. It has a bench where one can sit and chat for a bit. Saumya explained her choice of a shiny chandelier placed against bold, printed wallpaper and called the combination quintessentially her.

A few steps inside is the living room, where old-world charm takes centre stage. The space is filled with French sofas that have a rustic and slightly worn-out look, something Saumya Tandon is clearly fond of. She revealed that one particular piece came first, and the rest of the room was designed around it.

The dining area follows the same distressed style. From the chairs to the lights, everything adds to a sense of warmth and calm. It feels like a space meant for slow meals and long conversations.

One corner of the house that stands out is the bar area, which Saumya shared was designed by her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh. It is a space they enjoy when friends come over. With a slightly dusty European feel and a pop of vibrant blue, it adds a different energy to the house.

Saumya Tandon's Love For Antiques

Saumya Tandon also spoke about her love for old-looking objects. The star mentioned that a clock she bought from London stopped working as soon as it arrived in India.

Another part of the living room leads to the balcony, where a large L-shaped pastel green sofa sits near the windows. With floral cushions and plenty of natural light, this is where Saumya likes to begin her day with a newspaper and a warm, healthy drink.

The actress then pointed out what she calls her “lucky sofa.” It was here that she received the call for Dhurandhar. After finding out that Aditya Dhar was directing the film, she decided to say yes.

Talking about her kitchen, Saumya Tandon described it as the “most vibrant and happy” place in her home. She even waited six months to get the perfect towel hanger, showing just how particular she is about details.

Saumya also revealed that she often shoots at home. Her spacious bedroom works perfectly for this. The room also has a swing where she likes to listen to music or write poetry.

Overall, Saumya Tandon's home feels lived-in, thoughtful, and deeply personal — much like the actress herself.

