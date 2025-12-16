10 Buses, Cars Crash, Catch Fire Amid Fog On Delhi-Agra Expressway, 4 Dead

At least four people were killed and 25 others injured in a major road accident on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura on Tuesday morning after seven buses and three cars collided due to dense fog.

The poor visibility led to a multi-vehicle pile-up. Several vehicles caught fire after the collision, causing panic among passengers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed the details of the accident, and said that search and rescue operations were concluding, and efforts were underway to clear the blocked highway and transport stranded passengers.

While speaking with the reporters, he said, "At least four people were killed and 25 others were injured in a major road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura this Tuesday morning. The collision, involving seven buses and three cars, occurred due to dense fog."

He added, "As you can observe, it is still foggy here. This poor visibility is what caused approximately seven buses and three small cars to collide with each other. The accident also resulted in the cars catching fire."

Speaking about the rescue efforts, the SSP added, "As soon as the news reached us, teams from our fire service, local police, and local administration were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to the information we have, the search and rescue operation is now nearly complete. So far, we can confirm that four people have died."

He further said, "Approximately 25 people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment; however, none of them are seriously injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care. Additionally, we are arranging for the remaining people present here to be transported to their homes via government vehicles."

Addressing the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway, Chandra Prakash Singh, the District Magistrate (DM) of Mathura, called the incident "very unfortunate" and provided an update on the relief efforts. He emphasised that while the cause of the multi-vehicle pile-up, worsened by dense fog, would be investigated later, the current priority remains focused on relief work and ensuring the injured receive the best possible treatment.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. We have recovered the bodies of the four people who were killed in the accident. More than 12 fire tenders and over 14 ambulances were deployed immediately. The injured have been sent to C.H.C. Baldev and the District Hospital. We can confirm that none of them are seriously injured, and they are all reported to be out of danger," Singh told reporters.

He added, "We are transporting the surviving passengers from the scene to the hospital via buses. Relief work is progressing smoothly, and the entire government machinery has taken immediate action. We are doing our best to ensure they receive the best possible treatment. Again, the relief work is ongoing. This incident is tragic. As one can see, there is heavy fog and low visibility here. The cause of the accident will be investigated later; for now, our primary focus is on the relief operations."

The collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura follows a similar incident just one day prior when dense fog resulted in a deadly multi-vehicle collision involving approximately 20 vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Monday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 5:00 am, resulted in the deaths of four people, including two police officers, and left an estimated 15 to 20 others seriously injured.

The massive pile-up was primarily attributed to the extremely low visibility caused by the thick fog blanketing the area.