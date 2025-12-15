Video: 4 Dead In 20-Car Pile-Up On Mumbai-Delhi Expressway Due To Dense Fog

Tragedy struck the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Monday morning as the season's first dense fog led to a deadly multi-vehicle collision involving approximately 20 vehicles.

The accident, which occurred around 5:00 am, resulted in deaths of four people, including two police officers, and left 15 to 20 others seriously injured.

The massive pile-up was primarily attributed to the extremely low visibility caused by the thick fog blanketing the area. As per the initial information, the incident began with a collision between two overloaded dumper trucks. Immediately after the collision, a truck laden with guavas coming from behind also crashed into these vehicles.

The situation was worsened when the guava-laden truck overturned, scattering a significant amount of fruit across the expressway. This created slippery road conditions, coupled with the existing low visibility, which made it difficult for oncoming vehicles to brake effectively. All this resulted in a continuous chain reaction, leading to the involvement of 20 to 25 vehicles in the massive crash.

Rescue Efforts

Police, ambulance services, and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, with several victims reported to be in serious condition. The police have taken the bodies of the victims into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The accident brought traffic on the expressway to a halt, which was later cleared.

The incident comes amid a series of fog-related road accidents reported from Haryana on Sunday. In Rohtak, a major accident occurred in the Meham area where 35-40 vehicles, mostly trucks, collided, injuring several people. The accident occurred at a highway intersection. A truck and a car collided, followed by a chain reaction involving many other vehicles.

Similar accidents were reported from Hisar and Rewari. In Hisar, two state roadway buses collided with other vehicles at Dhiktana Moda on National Highway 52 at around 8:00 am. The pile-up of vehicles occurred after a Kaithal roadways bus collided with a dumper truck. Another bus following these two vehicles collided, following which a car and then a motorcycle also joined the pile-up.

In Rewari, an accident occurred on National Highway 352, after around three to four buses collided violently due to low visibility. Those injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Driving in fog requires extra care. Dense fog reduces visibility and makes it difficult to see vehicles and road conditions ahead. Slowing down and maintaining distance can help prevent accidents in such conditions.