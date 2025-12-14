Teacher Couple Die As Car Falls Into Canal In Punjab Due To Dense Fog

Two school teachers died on Sunday morning after their car plunged into a canal in Punjab's Moga district, as dense fog severely reduced visibility on the road.

The accident occurred when Jas Karan Singh was driving his wife Kamaljeet Kaur to her election duty at a polling booth in Sangatpura village for the Punjab zila parishad polls. Due to heavy fog, the road ahead was not clearly visible, causing the car to go out of control and fall into a canal running along the roadside.

Both the husband and wife died on the spot.

Kamaljeet Kaur was posted on election duty at the polling booth in Sangatpura, while Jas Karan Singh, originally from Mansa district, was an English teacher. Both were government school teachers serving in the Moga district.

The incident comes amid a series of fog-related road accidents reported from Haryana on Sunday. In Rohtak, a major accident occurred in the Meham area where 35-40 vehicles, mostly trucks, collided, injuring several people. The accident occurred at a highway intersection. A truck and a car collided, followed by a chain reaction involving many other vehicles.

Similar accidents were reported from Hisar and Rewari. In Hisar, two state roadway buses collided with other vehicles at Dhiktana Moda on National Highway 52 at around 8:00 am. The pile-up of vehicles occurred after a Kaithal roadways bus collided with a dumper truck. Another bus following these two vehicles collided, following which a car and then a motorcycle also joined the pile-up.

In Rewari, an accident occurred on National Highway 352, after around three to four buses collided violently due to low visibility. Those injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Driving in fog requires extra care. Dense fog reduces visibility and makes it difficult to see vehicles and road conditions ahead. Slowing down and maintaining distance can help prevent accidents in such conditions.