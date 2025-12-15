Why Nitin Nabin Was Not Named BJP Chief. Decoding 'Working President' Plan

Nitin Nabin, the BJP's new working president, is only the second person in the party's history to occupy the post. The first is Jagat Prakash Nadda, the incumbent party chief. Interestingly, the BJP's constitution does not have a provision for appointing a working president. But since 2019, this post has become a stepping stone before one takes over the BJP chief's role.

In June 2019, Nadda was named the BJP working president after Shah became the Union Home Minister. He remained in the post for about six months and assisted Shah before being formally elected the BJP national president in January 2020. Nadda has now served as the party chief for nearly six years. As per the BJP's Constitution, a leader can serve as President for two terms of three years each.

According to BJP leaders, the appointment of a working president is an interim arrangement.

There is another factor. Khar Maas, a month-long period considered inauspicious by Hindus, begins tomorrow. This explains why Nabin was named the working president yesterday. Once this period ends on January 14, Makar Sankranti, the process for electing the new party chief may begin.

The BJP has already finished conducting organisational elections in 30 out of 37 states and Union Territories. This is significant because completing organisational polls in at least half of the country's states is a requirement for initiating the election for the party chief.

According to BJP leaders, the presidential election will take at least four days and may be completed soon after January 14. While a formal election will be held, Nabin's election is being seen as a foregone conclusion because the BJP and its ideological parent, RSS, focus on unanimity in such cases.

Nabin, in that case, will be assisting Nadda and learning the ropes before he takes over as BJP chief, much like Nadda learnt from Shah six years back.

Who Is Nitin Nabin

Forty-five-year-old Nitin Nabin is the Road Construction minister in Bihar and a five-time MLA from Bankipur in Patna. He became an MLA for the first time at the age of 26 after the Patna West Assembly seat was vacated due to the death of his father and BJP veteran Navin Kishore Sinha. A Kayastha by birth, Nabin is now set to become the first BJP chief from Bihar and east India. If he takes over as the party's national chief next year, he will be the youngest BJP president in history, breaking the record of Nitin Gadkari, who took over at the age of 52.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Nabin and said he has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. "He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come," the Prime Minister said. In the past, Nabin has served as the BJP in-charge in Chhattisgarh and Sikkim.