"Will Win Even In Bengal": BJP's New Working President To NDTV

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin, who was elevated to the position of the BJP's Working President, told NDTV today that his priority would be to strengthen the party organisation. Nabin - expected to eventually replace party chief JP Nadda - also said the party is so strong that they would win the assembly election in Bengal.

Asked what his priorities are, Nabin told NDTV in an exclusive interview, "The priority is to strengthen the party organisation, an all-pervading leadership as the Central leaders have trusted us to do in our state".

The new working president has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed in him in a post on X today.

"I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," read his post on X.

"I believe that it is because of the trust of the Central leadership that that I am here today," Nitin Nabin told NDTV.

A five-time MLA and a minister who has handled important portfolios, Nitin Nabin brings political experience and administrative acumen to his new role.

His appointment as the National Working President signals a generational change the BJP is aiming for. It also comes ahead of a string of crucial state elections.

Asked about the elections in Bengal and Assam - due next year -- he said, "We will sit and decide on all those things. The Sanghatan is so strong from the bottom to the top that we will win even in Bengal".