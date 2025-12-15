Meitei, Kuki BJP MLAs Under One Roof In Delhi For 1st Time Since May 2023

Manipur's BJP MLAs from both the Meitei and Kuki communities met for the first time since May 2023 under one roof as they held talks with the party leadership in Delhi on Sunday.

The meeting led to speculation about government formation in the border state, which has been under the President's rule since February.

President Droupadi Murmu also went to Manipur on December 12. She spoke about how "the hills and valley have always complemented each other", and called for peace and reconciliation - the Meitei community is dominant in the valley region, while the Kuki tribes live in some districts categorised as hill areas.

Sunday's meeting of the BJP MLAs in Delhi happened after a section of BJP MLAs in Manipur asked the party leadership to take a call on forming the government. The President's rule was extended for six more months till February 2026. Any more extension would need parliamentary or the Election Commission's approval.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh in a post on X said the meeting was "fruitful" and peace and development in Manipur were discussed.

"Held BJP Manipur legislature Party meeting today. It was a very fruitful exercise where peace and development of the state was discussed. Everyone resolved to strive hard to bring back normalcy in the state & get the developmental work going at full steam," Santosh said.

The party's northeast incharge Sambit Patra and Santosh visited Manipur in November and held talks with state leaders.

Sunday's meeting worked as an ice-breaker for the BJP MLAs from the Meitei and Kuki communities, sources said.

Earlier, the seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki community had stood with the demand of a separate administration. The coming together of the MLAs, however, indicate they have climbed down from that demand.

A section of Kuki leaders and Kuki civil society organisations that work in tandem with 24 militant groups that are in talks with the government want to divide Manipur to set up their own land, or a "separate administration".

At the Delhi meeting, the party leadership sought the help of their state leaders in sustaining peace and formation of a new government.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in the ethnic violence.