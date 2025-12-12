"Peace, Understanding, Reconciliation": President Murmu's Message To Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu today reminded the people of Manipur that the strength of the "beautiful land" they call home lies in its diversity. She indicated the optics of hill and valley divide in Manipur would do no good; instead, she said the hills and valley have always completed each other.

Manipur has been under the President's rule since February.

President Murmu, who landed at the state capital Imphal yesterday, came to the border state for the first time since May 2023, when ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei community, who are dominant in the valley region, and the Kuki tribes, who are settled in some districts categorised as hill areas.

She called for understanding and reconciliation in the injured state.

"Manipur's strength lies in its diversity, its culture, languages, and traditions. The hills and the valley have always complemented each other. Like two sides of the same beautiful land, I urge all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding, and reconciliation," President Murmu said at a programme in Senapati district, 60 km from Imphal, today.

"The government of India recognises the aspirations of the people of the state. I understand with total empathy your concerns and desires for a peaceful and prosperous future. I reiterate the government of India's commitment to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur, including the people of the region," she said.

Before going to Senapati district to meet members of the Maram Naga tribe and internally displaced persons (IDPs), the President offered prayers at the historic Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal.

Governor AK Bhalla shared on social media visuals of President Murmu's visit to the temple dating back to 1846 under Maharaja Nara Singh. Its white edifice and two gold-plated domes created a stunning contrast against a clear blue sky and soft winter sunlight.

She also paid floral tributes at the Nupi Lan (Women's War) memorial, a monument that honours Manipur's women warriors who fought the British in two movements in 1904 and 1939.

"Nupi Lan was not merely a protest but a powerful testimony of women's collective leadership and social consciousness. The brave mothers of Manipur transformed their pain into courage that culminated in a movement that continues to inspire generations. Their sacrifices remind us that the progress of any society lies in respecting and empowering its women," Governor Bhalla said.

At Senapati district, President Murmu said the diversity in this district is reflective of Manipur's larger cultural diversity, with many tribal communities living together.

"I attended a reception at Taphou Naga village, where I was accorded a warm welcome by representatives of tribals of the district, and met with displaced persons," President Murmu said.

She said the Maram Naga tribe is recognised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) and is the only PVTG in the state.

PVTG refers to tribal communities whose population has reduced to such an extent that they face a risk of extinction.

"The unique culture of Maram contributes to India's tribal diversity," President Murmu said. "The growth and opportunities of tribal communities of Manipur and ensuring their greater participation in the country's progress is a national priority."

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with members of Maram tribe, the only PVTG of Manipur, at Senapati. They said that various government schemes, such as PM-JANMAN and the National Health Mission, have helped them immensely.



She said that in recent years, the hill districts of Manipur have benefitted from focused investments such as road and bridge connectivity, including national highways, rural roads and healthcare, education, drinking water and electricity supply.

During the two-day visit, President Murmu also saw a game of sagol kangjei (polo) at Imphal's Mapal Kangjeibung, considered the world's oldest active polo ground.

Some civil society organisations of the Kuki tribes, which work in tandem with two dozen insurgent groups that signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government, in separate statements expressed disappointment over what they claimed was "stepmotherly treatment".

The 10 MLAs from the hill districts, the multitude of civil society organisations, and the two dozen insurgent groups under the SoO agreement have all come on the same stage in demanding the break-up of Manipur in the form of a separate administration.

The Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence began over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 260 have died in the violence and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.

While violence has stopped, Kuki tribe organisations have not expressed confidence of returning to the valley, citing their lived experiences of the May 2023 violence. Because of this condition, they have also not agreed on allowing Meitei IDPs to return to their homes and villages in Kuki-dominant districts.

Yesterday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered the police and civil authorities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district to give an action-taken report on a complaint about denial of safe passage through National Highway-2, which connects Imphal with Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland.

The NHRC order came on a petition by Imphal resident Asem Roshan Singh, who complained about the "ongoing denial of constitutionally guaranteed rights arising from the continued obstruction of National Highway-2 (lmphal-Dimapur Road)" in the Kangpokpi district stretch.

"This blockade, enforced through fear, extortion, abduction and ethnic targeting, has had a devastating impact on the human rights and livelihoods of civilians, especially the poor, students, and patients across the state," Roshan Singh said in the petition.

The few remnants of banned Meitei insurgent groups that are hiding in the jungles of Myanmar had called a boycott of the President's visit to the state, as they have done for decades since the Meitei insurgency began in the border state. The Assam Rifles, the army and the Manipur Police had already successfully ended the active insurgency menace some years before the state plunged into ethnic violence. The banned groups will weaken and disappear over time as they run out of recruits from the current generation, who don't want anything to do with problems from the past or their parents' generation, analysts say.