"Apples And Oranges": Congress MP On Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's Speeches

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said today that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were very different people whose styles of address are very different and should not be subject to comparison. Speaking to NDTV's Padmaja Joshi in an exclusive interview, Chowdhury commented on the brother and sister whose speeches in Lok Sabha, coming on consecutive days, have become a talking point.

The general verdict has been that Priyanka Gandhi had seized the day while her brother -- who has been in politics for longer than her -- has just frittered away an opportunity.

"They are like apples and oranges" who cannot and should not be compared, Renuka Chowdhury said.

What has to be taken into account here is that the two were speaking on different subjects. Any comparison, thus, is "psychobabble", though the people concerned are "entitled to their opinion", she added.

Elaborating, she said "Priyanka Gandhi is very good, hands on. she has spoken what she had spoken. Rahul spoke on a different subject. His style is different".

"This is oranges and apples and one can't compare. It doesn't work like that. These are different narratives to be told," she pointed out.

"We are so stereotypical that we expect a certain response and it has to be that way and no other way. It doesn't happen like that. different people address things differently. I think each one stood their ground and raised what was imperative," Renuka Chowdhury added.

Asked who is the better speaker, she refused to be drawn in, reiterating that one is not necessarily better or worse than the other, because they are too different.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had participated in the discussion on Vande Mataram, and delivered -- what many in the party had pointed out -- an effective, impactful speech. Her brother had showed his appreciation with a four-word reply:Priyanka ka bhashan suno" (Listen to Priyanka Gandhi's speech).

She had given a point by point rebuttal to what leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

She had especially called out the Prime Minister, accusing him of selectively quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, and provided what she said was the corrected version.

She also took the sting out of the BJP's repeated criticism of Nehru, suggesting that they list out the insults for Nehru, set aside a time to debate it, and close the chapter. "Let us use the precious time of this Parliament for the job people have elected us for," she had said.

The next day, in a no-holds barred attack during the debate on electoral reforms, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and the Election Commission are "colluding to destroy" India's democracy and "rob people of their voice".