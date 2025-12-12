Trump, Bill Clinton In New Photos Retrieved From Jefferey Epstein's Estate

US President Donald Trump, his predecessor Bill Clinton and former Prince Andrew were seen in a batch of new photos released from Jefferey Epstein's estate on Friday by House Democrats.

Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee released 19 photos out of the 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Lacking captions or context, the photos included a black-and-white one of Trump with six women. Trump, once a close friend of Epstein's and known to share the same social circles, had parted ways with the latter long before he faced sex trafficking charges.

Also in the photos are Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, former Harvard President Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, among others. Another photo showed a bowl of condoms with Trump's caricature and 'I'm HUUUUGE!' text, along with a sign reading "Trump condom $4.50".

Clinton acknowledged that he traveled on Epstein's private jet but said through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier's crimes. Andrew lost his royal titles and privileges amid new revelations of his ties to Epstein, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Democrats say the photos, separate from those in the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release, are the beginning of similar releases to follow later as they continued to build pressure on Trump over his administration's earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe. "It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends," said Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, in a statement.

"These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW," Garcia added.

A Republican-led committee has so far released tens of thousands of documents, emails and communications it received from the Epstein estate. The mails showed that Epstein claimed that Trump "spent hours" with one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, the late Virginia Giuffre. Epstein also wrote in an email that Trump "knew about the girls" - an apparent reference to Trump's claim that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for poaching young women who worked there.