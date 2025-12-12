Trump Says He Will Sign Order Curbing State AI Laws

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would sign an executive order on artificial intelligence that would attempt to preempt a growing number of state laws governing the technology with a national standard.

"We want to have one central source of approval," Trump told reporters, flanked by top advisers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

