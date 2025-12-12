"A Personal Plea": Imran Khan Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith's Letter To Elon Musk

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, publicly appealed to X owner Elon Musk on Friday, alleging that her posts about Khan's situation are being suppressed on the platform.

Goldsmith said her updates about Khan's treatment by Pakistani authorities and legal ordeal "do not reach the public" and urged Musk to fix what she described as visibility filtering on her account.

In her post on X, Goldsmith said her sons have been barred from meeting their father, who has been "held unlawfully" for 22 months in solitary confinement. She stressed that X remains the "only place left" for her to tell the world that the PTI leader is a "political prisoner without basic human rights." Yet, she claimed the reach of her posts inside Pakistan and globally has been "throttled to almost zero."

"You promised free speech, not 'speech but no one hears it'," she wrote.

A personal plea to @elonmusk

My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father Imran Khan who has been held unlawfully (acc to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement.

X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) December 12, 2025

Goldsmith has previously accused Pakistani authorities of preventing her sons from speaking to their father and even threatening to arrest them if they attempt to visit the country.

The concerns over Khan's treatment were echoed this week by his sister, Aleema Khan. Speaking outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday, she said, "We have been coming here for the last 8 months. We come here and sit every Tuesday. We are not allowed to meet Imran Khan. They are torturing him. He has been kept in illegal isolation. They should end this torture against Imran Khan." Her remarks reflected the family's growing alarm over the conditions in which Khan is being held and the continued restrictions on access to him.

Read | Imran Khan "Kept In Illegal Isolation", Says Sister Amid Protest Outside Jail

Her comments come amid persistent uncertainty about Khan's well-being and increasing pressure from family members and PTI supporters demanding proof of his condition.

In July last year, a panel of UN experts criticised Pakistan for arbitrarily detaining Khan in violation of international law, asserting that his imprisonment appeared designed to stop him from contesting political office.

