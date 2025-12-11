Advertisement

Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX IPO In A Comment On X

SpaceX is reportedly looking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO in 2026, a move that could boost Musk's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

Responding to a journalist on X, Elon Musk hinted at SpaceX IPO.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday hinted at a possible SpaceX initial public offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible listing of the rocket maker in 2026.

"As usual, Eric is accurate," Musk said, in reply to Berger's post saying "Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon," that linked his Ars Technica article on SpaceX's plans to go public.

Reuters and others reported on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO in 2026, a move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

