Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX IPO In A Comment On X

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday hinted at a possible SpaceX initial public offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible listing of the rocket maker in 2026.

"As usual, Eric is accurate," Musk said, in reply to Berger's post saying "Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon," that linked his Ars Technica article on SpaceX's plans to go public.

As usual, Eric is accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2025

Reuters and others reported on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO in 2026, a move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

