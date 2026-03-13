Elon Musk's X To Change Verification System In Europe: Report

Elon Musk's social media company X has agreed to change its verification mechanism in the European ​Union following a fine of 120 million euros, ‌Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a European Commission spokesperson.

X was fined in December by EU tech regulators for breaching online content ​rules, the first sanction under a landmark ​legislation that drew criticism from the US government.

The Bloomberg report quoted European Commissionspokesperson Thomas Regnier saying that X submitted remedies inrelation to its blue check mark verification feature.

The European Commission and X did not immediately respondto Reuters requests for comment.

Regnier said the commission will assess the proposedremedies, according to the report. The EU sanction against X had followed a two-year-longinvestigation under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), whichrequires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal andharmful content.

The European Commission in July 2024 had charged X withdeceiving users, saying that the blue checkmark does notcorrespond to industry practices and that anyone can pay to geta "verified" status.

The blue checkmark had previously indicated that anaccount belonged to a public figure whose identity was verified,but Musk changed it to indicate it belonged to a paid subscriberafter acquiring X in 2022. Musk acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44billion.

