What's Inside Elon Musk's Cheap Texas Home? His Mother Finally Reveals All

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is known for leading companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, but his living arrangements in Texas appear surprisingly simple. His mother Maye Musk has now offered a rare glimpse into the house where he stays near the company's launch site. Maye Musk recently responded to a social media post that showed a photo of her son's house in Boca Chica, Texas. The image suggested a highly minimalist home with only basic furniture and essential items.

The picture shows an open living and kitchen area with white cabinets, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove and a farmhouse style sink. The room appears bright because of a window above the sink, but the walls are mostly bare.

There is no food in the fridge. The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me. When I was a child, I'd spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my… https://t.co/8XT04q5DQg — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 10, 2026

A dark wooden coffee table sits in the centre of the room. On it is a rocket shaped sculpture, likely connected to Musk's work with SpaceX. A katana sword and a few books can also be seen nearby.

A simple dining table with chairs is placed next to the kitchen. A black jacket is draped over one of the chairs, while the rest of the space looks largely undecorated. Apart from a small rug under the table, the house appears to have no carpets, heavy curtains or decorative lighting.

Responding to the post, Maye Musk added more details about her stay there. She wrote that there was no food in the refrigerator. She also revealed that she slept in the garage during her visit.

"The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me," she wrote.

She also reflected on her childhood, saying she had spent weeks in the Kalahari Desert without a shower and very little water. According to her, that experience prepared her for such simple living conditions. The post sparked discussion online, with many users saying the minimalist lifestyle reflects Musk's focus on work rather than luxury.