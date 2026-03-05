Elon Musk Responds To 'Jurassic Park' Startup Idea, Reviving Debate On De-Extinction

A brief social media exchange involving tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has reignited discussion about whether science could ever recreate extinct creatures similar to those seen in the film Jurassic Park.

The conversation began after technology entrepreneur Nikita Bier wrote on X that he felt the idea of building a real Jurassic Park style project might now be "fundable".

Musk replied to the post by saying, "I hope someone makes this work", a comment that quickly attracted attention online.

I hope someone makes this work! https://t.co/EH3STKtHu3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2026

Earlier discussion in the tech world

The idea of creating dinosaur-like species through biotechnology has been discussed before.

In 2021, Max Hodak, a former co-founder of Neuralink, wrote on social media that technological advances might one day allow scientists to engineer exotic new animal species.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@maxhodak_) April 4, 2021

Hodak said it might theoretically be possible to build something resembling a Jurassic Park style environment through genetic engineering and selective breeding over many years. However, he noted that such animals would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs.

He also raised broader questions about biodiversity, suggesting scientists could intentionally create new biological diversity rather than only preserving existing species.

Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don't we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity? — Max Hodak (@maxhodak_) April 4, 2021

Scientific limits remain

Despite advances in cloning and genetic engineering, scientists say recreating dinosaurs remains extremely difficult.

Researchers have successfully cloned several animals including sheep, wolves, cats and monkeys. One well-known example is Dolly the sheep, created in 1996.

More recently, scientists have also cloned endangered animals such as the black-footed ferret in the United States as part of conservation efforts.

However, recreating dinosaurs presents a major challenge because DNA does not survive for tens of millions of years. Soft tissues that might contain genetic material degrade long before fossils form.

Science fiction inspiration

The concept of resurrecting dinosaurs became widely known through Jurassic Park, based on the novel by Michael Crichton.

In the story, scientists extract dinosaur DNA from prehistoric insects trapped in amber and use it to genetically engineer living dinosaurs for a theme park. The project ultimately spirals out of control.

While the idea remains firmly in the realm of science fiction, the rapid progress of biotechnology and gene editing has fuelled ongoing debate about "de-extinction" and whether humans might one day revive lost species.

For now, scientists say bringing dinosaurs back to life is still far beyond current scientific capability, even if the idea continues to capture public imagination.