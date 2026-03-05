Iran's Defences Shattered, Satellite Photos Show Devastation Across Sites

Newly released high-resolution satellite imagery has offered one of the clearest visual accounts yet of the scale and geographic spread of the ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian facilities by US and Israeli forces.

The images, collected by the satellite intelligence firms Vantor and Planet Labs, show damage across multiple strategic sites in Iran, including missile bases, naval installations, drone facilities, and airport infrastructure. The imagery also captures the aftermath of Iranian attacks elsewhere in the region, including a strike on a residential high-rise in Bahrain.

The photographs were captured on multiple dates, including February 21, 2026, March 4, 2026, and earlier reference imagery from May 14, 2024. The images document the effects of an air campaign that appears to have struck military installations spanning large parts of Iran.

School Compound In Minab

One of the sites identified in the imagery is the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in the southern Iranian city of Minab. High-resolution photographs reveal sections of the building complex damaged or partially destroyed.

Satellite images comparing May 14, 2024 with March 4, 2026 show visible structural damage across the school compound. High-res pic here

The site lies in Hormozgan Province, a region close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a large portion of the world's oil shipments pass.

The reason the location was struck or its precise role in military operations has not been independently confirmed.

Damage At Kermanshah Missile Base

Another key site captured in the satellite imagery is a missile facility near Kermanshah in western Iran.The more recent photographs show visible structural damage to buildings within the missile base.

Several structures appear to have sustained heavy impact damage. Analysts say the pattern of destruction visible in the images is consistent with aerial bombardment.

The images compare views taken on February 21, 2026, with new imagery from March 4, 2026. High-res pic here

The Kermanshah region hosts several Iranian military installations and has long been associated with the country's ballistic missile infrastructure.

The imagery appears to show that some of the buildings inside the facility have either collapsed or suffered significant structural damage following the strikes.

Konarak Naval Base

Multiple satellite images document damage at the Konarak naval base. Images show structural damage across parts of the installation.

The Konarak facility lies near the Gulf of Oman, along Iran's southeastern coastline, an area where the Iranian navy maintains several bases used for maritime operations.

Satellite photographs show damaged buildings and disrupted infrastructure within the base complex. High-res pic here

Drone Storage Base And Airstrip Damage

The photographs show damage to the drone storage facility, as well as visible craters on the airstrip. The craters indicate that the runway itself may have been targeted to prevent aircraft or drone operations from the facility.

Further imagery documents damage at a drone storage base in Konarak. High-res here

Iran has invested heavily in drone technology in recent years, using unmanned systems both domestically and through allied groups across the Middle East.

Damage At Konarak Airport And Airbase

Additional satellite photographs show damage at Konarak airport and airbase. The images show airstrike damage to hardened aircraft shelters and surrounding airport infrastructure.

Hardened aircraft shelters are reinforced structures designed to protect aircraft from attack. Satellite imagery indicates that some of these shelters have sustained visible impact damage.

Konarak airport functions both as a civilian airport and as a base supporting military aviation operations. High-res here

Damage can also be seen in nearby infrastructure associated with the airbase, suggesting that the strike affected multiple components of the facility.

Strike Damage At Garmdarah Missile Base

Satellite images show airstrike damage at the Garmdarah missile base, which lies west of Tehran and is considered part of Iran's missile infrastructure.

New imagery shows visible damage to facilities inside the base complex. High-res here

The damage pattern suggests direct impacts on structures believed to be connected to missile operations.

Drone Strike In Bahrain

The imagery released also includes photographs taken outside Iran.

One shows damage to a high-rise apartment building in Manama in Bahrain.

A residential building in Baharain damaged. High-res pic here

The photographs show visible damage consistent with a drone attack on the residential structure.

Missiles Over Jerusalem

The satellite imagery has emerged amid a rapidly escalating conflict across the Middle East. On Thursday, air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem, and two blasts were heard in the city, according to journalists from the news agency AFP.

The blasts came shortly after Israel's air-raid warning system issued alerts to residents across central Israel.

Israeli authorities said the alerts were triggered after missiles were launched from Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched missiles at dawn targeting Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international airport, as well as an Israeli air force base nearby.

The missiles were described as carrying one-tonne warheads.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the missiles reached the airport.

Despite the ongoing fighting, two Israeli flights carrying travellers stranded abroad landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday. The airport remains closed to commercial traffic.

Later on Thursday, Iran's military said a naval drone had attacked a United States site in Kuwait.

Attacks Across The Gulf

Elsewhere in the region, debris from a drone injured six people in an industrial zone in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities said Dubai, Doha, and Manama were also subjected to missile attacks.

Saudi Arabian officials said they had intercepted three cruise missiles as well as several drones.