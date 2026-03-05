Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30 Goes Missing From Radar Contact In Assam: Official

A Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet has gone missing from radar contact in Assam. Efforts are on to locate it, officials have said.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm, the India Air Force said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm.

An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm.

Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.

Further details are being ascertained.

A search and rescue mission has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

The Su-30 MKI -- a highly customised version of the aircraft developed by Russia in the 1980s -- has been the backbone of the Indian Air Force. Multiple squadrons of the SU-30 MKI are deployed in the northeast.

The Russian-built Su-30s were delivered first in 1997. Currently, they are being produced by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. More than 250 aircraft are currently with the IAF.