BJP Begins Final Candidate Screening For Assam Assembly Polls: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday ceremonially distributed appointment letters to newly selected Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers and other allied service candidates at the Damodardeva International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off 143 newly inducted vehicles for the Forest Department, aimed at strengthening field-level monitoring and protection of forest resources across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed officers and urged them to serve the people with dedication and integrity. The induction of new vehicles into the Forest Department fleet is expected to enhance mobility and operational efficiency, particularly in remote and forested regions of Assam.

During a media interaction after the programme, the Chief Minister responded to questions regarding the upcoming elections, particularly about the contest in the Jorhat constituency and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. He said, "We have our strong candidates in all 126 constituencies, including Jorhat. Our party is fully prepared for the elections."

When asked about the possibility of Congress leaders joining the BJP ahead of the polls, Sarma remarked, "During elections, many opposition leaders join the BJP, and from the BJP some leaders may also join the Congress. However, whoever joins the BJP cannot be assured of a ticket."

He further informed that a meeting of the party's election committee would be held at 9 pm to finalise the list of candidates. "We have shortlisted three names from each constituency, and in some constituencies only one name has been shortlisted. The final decision on candidates will be taken by the Central Parliamentary Board," he added.