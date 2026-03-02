Man Praises His Watch During Yatra, Himanta Sarma Gives It To Him

A series of personal moments involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are coming up as the BJP's Jana Ashirwad Yatra moves through various constituencies.

In one such moment, now viral on social media, the Chief Minister is seen atop a flower-decked campaign vehicle, draped in traditional Assamese gamosas.

In Assamese culture, "Mama" (maternal uncle) is a term of warmth and affection. The nickname gained popularity after Sarma began addressing young supporters as "bhagins" (nephews) during his interactions.

A young man in the crowd shouted to the Chief Minister, telling him how much he liked his watch. Sarma paused, unclasped the watch and handed it over to the youth. Sarma laughed and told his team that since the boy liked the watch, he was happy to give it to him.

Launched from Dhekiajuli, the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' would cover over 400 km and touch several key assembly constituencies before it culminates on March 9.

The choice of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district as the starting point of the yatra holds huge significance. Besides being an important town in central Assam, it is a BJP stronghold. It is a Hindu-majority area with a multi-ethnic population, including Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Hindi, and Bodo speakers.

In the adjoining Darrang district, there is a sizable 'Miya Muslim' (Bangladeshi Muslims) population as well. Therefore, the BJP's anti-Miya narrative fits well in the multi-ethnic Dhekiajuli.