"Not Aware": Himanta Sarma On BJP's Deleted 'Point Blank Shot' Video

Dibrugarh:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed ignorance of the state BJP's video, which created a controversy and was deleted.

The video showed Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption. It was deleted later.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, the CM also said he is not aware of any police case filed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad over that video.

"I don't know anything about any video," the CM said when asked about it.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police, seeking criminal action against the Assam CM over the now-deleted video, which had been shared on social media.

Sarma said, "If any case has been filed against me, arrest me. I don't have any objection. I will be prepared to go to jail. I will always stick to my words. I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators and will always remain so."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
NDTV News
