'Life And Death Fight For Assam': Himanta Sarma Raises Pitch On "Miya" Row

The political flashpoint over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Miya" remarks shows no signs of cooling down. In his latest comments, the chief minister doubled down, calling the issue a "life-and-death fight for the Assamese people."

Sarma has made it clear he isn't backing off, saying the term "Miya" refers only to Bangladeshi infiltrators and not Indian or Assamese Muslims and that no political pressure will change his stand.

Today, the chief minister once again attacked the Congress over its accusation against him on the "Miya" controversy.

"Miya means Bangladeshi infiltrators and not genuine Indian muslims or Assamese Muslims. I will fight infiltrators till death. Whatever is required to send them out of Assam, I will do. Let a hundred Gaurav Gogoi and a thousand Rahul Gandhi come, but they can't stop me from going after infiltrators and driving them out," Sarma said.

"This is a life-and-death fight for the people of Assam," he told reporters in Khumtai today.

The latest comments have set off another wave of political pushback.

The Congress accused Sarma of deliberately sharpening his language to polarise voters as the assembly election is approaching. Senior leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi, have hit out at Sarma, alleging he is blurring the line between infiltration and identity, and risking deeper social divisions in the state.

Adding fuel to the fire is Sarma's own admission that BJP workers have been asked to file objections during the ongoing electoral roll revision. The Opposition claims this opens the door to selective targeting and voter harassment.

The debate has spilled beyond Assam, with national leaders and civil society groups questioning whether governance is giving way to confrontation politics.

The BJP, however, is standing firmly behind Sarma. The party insisted this is about national security and illegal migration, not religion, and accused the Opposition of shielding infiltrators for political gain.

With the assembly election drawing closer, the "Miya" controversy has moved far beyond a single remark. It has become a political flashpoint and a narrative battle that neither side seems willing to step away from.