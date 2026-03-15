"Will Bring Hindu Leaders From Congress": Himanta Sarma Charts Path To Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned today that more Congress leaders are about to switch sides and join the BJP, weaking the party so that a Congress-free state will be easily achievable. "We will bring all Hindu leaders from the Congress to BJP," he said at an event today, claiming that 70 per cent of Congress leaders still follow him.

At the event, Sarma had called upon two men, who had changed camp and had them recount their experience.

Read: All Eyes On Himanta Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi In Assam Assembly Polls

Asked what exactly that he has been doing to bring Congress leaders into the BJP fold, Sarma said they come out of "love".

Sarma, once the mainstay of the Congress in the northeast, had left the party in 2015, Within months, nine MLAs had quit the Congress, weakening it considerably ahead of the 2016 assembly election. .

The exodus had not stopped over the years.

In 2026, the Congress saw the high-profile exit of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Since then, three more sitting Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Assam. Their induction took place earlier this month.

All eyes are on Sarma, the BJP's main strategist for the northeast, as elections in the state were announced today. The BJP is hoping for another term in the northeastern state, where they have been in the driving seat since 2016.