WWII-Era Bomb Found In Assam Village, Army Safely Defuses Device

A World War II-era unexploded bomb triggered panic in Assam's Ledo-Lekhapani area in Tinsukia district after it was found in a residential locality, forcing authorities to launch an urgent safety response.

The rusted device, nearly 12 inches long and 6 inches in diameter, was discovered in a populated zone, prompting the Indian Army to rush in a specialised bomb disposal team, seal off the area and evacuate residents before safely moving and defusing the explosive without damage or injury.

Acting immediately after receiving information, the Indian Army's Red Shield Sappers deployed a specialised Bomb Disposal Team to the site. Army personnel quickly sealed off the surrounding area, evacuated residents from the danger zone, and enforced strict safety measures to prevent any mishap.

Following a careful assessment, the explosive was safely transported to an isolated location away from habitation. Experts then carried out a controlled neutralisation operation, successfully destroying the device without any collateral damage.

Officials described the operation as highly coordinated and professionally executed, highlighting the Army's rapid response and technical expertise in handling explosive threats.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the region's historical connection to World War II, where parts of Northeast India once played a strategic role during military operations in the eastern theatre.

The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to ensuring civilian safety and maintaining peace and security across the region through timely and effective action.