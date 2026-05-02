Tight Security Around EVM Strong Rooms In Assam: Chief Electoral Officer

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has addressed concerns regarding the security and monitoring of electronic voting machines (EVM) and strong rooms, asserting that strict protocols are being followed across the state.

He told reporters that the contesting candidates, election agents and authorised representatives of political parties are allowed to visit the strong rooms up to the designated CCTV monitoring zone.

"The contesting candidate, election agent or any authorised representative has the right to visit the strong room area up to the CCTV coverage zone. We have issued strict instructions to all deputy commissioners to ensure that these rights are protected," Goel said.

He said only a limited number of authorised people are allowed inside the CCTV monitoring area at a time.

"Only a few authorised individuals are allowed inside the CCTV monitoring zone for inspection purposes. So far, only three to five people have visited at a time. Nobody is allowed to go near the actual strong room door without proper authorization," he said.

Referring to an allegation raised in the Golaghat constituency, Goel said the matter was reviewed and found to be within the permitted norms.

"Personally, I examined an allegation from Golaghat constituency where a political party had raised concerns. It was found that five authorised persons were present within the CCTV monitoring zone, which is permissible under the rules," he said.

Goel also underlined the strict security measures in place at the strong rooms, saying that central observers and security personnel are carrying out their duties diligently.

"The central observers and police forces are strictly performing their responsibilities. Even officials are not allowed to enter the strong room premises without registration and valid identity verification," he said.

EVMs have been secured inside strong rooms under multi-layered security arrangements across Assam. Candidates' representatives are also continuously monitoring the facilities through physical presence and CCTV surveillance.