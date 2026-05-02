'Exit Polls Are For TV Debates': Gaurav Gogoi Confident Of Congress Win In Assam

With counting of the Assam assembly election scheduled on Monday, exit polls predicting a return of the BJP-led government have triggered sharp political reactions across the state.

Responding to the projections, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said the party remains confident and believes the actual mandate will only be reflected when votes are counted.

He told NDTV the Congress-led alliance is relying on the verdict delivered by the people through the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Exit polls are primarily for television discussions. What matters to us is the verdict given by the people of Assam through the EVMs. The real outcome will be revealed on May 4, and we are extremely confident," Gogoi said.

On allegations surrounding strong room security and concerns similar to those raised in West Bengal, Gogoi said the Congress received complaints from candidates across Assam on the handling of EVMs.

"In Assam as well, we have received numerous complaints from our candidates... These issues have raised serious concerns, and we have documented everything and are raising the matter before the appropriate forums," Gogoi alleged.

Expressing confidence in the Congress-led alliance's prospects, he said the people of Assam have voted for change.

"Assam will deliver a resounding verdict in favour of change. The BJP may not have sensed it, but this time the people of Assam voted strongly and silently for transformation," he said.