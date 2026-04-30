BJP To Sweep Assam, 50 Per Cent Vote Share: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

The Today's Chanakya exit poll has predicted a massive majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, projecting a seat tally of 102 seats with a margin of nine seats and a vote share of 50 per cent (a margin of 3 per cent). The poll prediction is in line with the Poll of Polls, an aggregate of exit polls, which indicated that the BJP is on its way to form its third successive government in the state.

Today's Chanakya predicted that the Congress combine is projected to win 23 seats (with a margin of 9 seats) with a vote share of 38 per cent (with a margin of 3 per cent).

The Poll of Exit Polls, an aggregate of predictions, has said that the NDA will win 92 seats and the Congress-led alliance 28 seats.

The BJP contested in 90 seats, AGP in 26 seats, and BPF in 11 seats. The Congress contested in 99 seats, the Raijor Dal in 13 seats, and the AJP in 10.

Among all major exit polls, Today's Chanakya has predicted the largest number of seats for the NDA in Assam.

Per the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance is projected to win between 88 and 100 seats, reducing the Congress-led alliance to just 24-36 seats.

The exit poll predicted a vote share of 48 per cent for the ruling alliance, with the BJP garnering 37 per cent of the votes, followed by AGP's 7 per cent and BPF's 4 per cent. The combined vote share of the Congress-led alliance is expected to be 38 per cent, it added.