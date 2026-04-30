AP SSC Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online after the official announcement. The result link will be activated on the NDTV Education result portal and board's official websites.

According to the official notification, IT Minister Lokesh Nara confirmed the date and time of the result declaration. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to access the marks memo without delay.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on NDTV?

Visit NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Look for Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026

Click on the result out link for Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference.

AP SSC Result 2026: Other Ways to Check Scores

SMS service

Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service

LEAP Mobile App

DigiLocker website

DigiLocker mobile application

How to Check AP Class 10 Results 2026 on Official Website?

Visit bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "SSC Public Examination Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter the hall ticket number and required details.

Submit the information.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the marks memo for future reference.

The online marks memo is provisional in nature. Students should collect the original marks sheet from their respective schools later. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard carefully, including name, subject-wise marks, grade, and result status.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here