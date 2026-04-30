AP SSC Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online after the official announcement. The result link will be activated on the NDTV Education result portal and board's official websites.
According to the official notification, IT Minister Lokesh Nara confirmed the date and time of the result declaration. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to access the marks memo without delay.
How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on NDTV?
- Visit NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results
- Look for Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026
- Click on the result out link for Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.
- Enter your roll number and click submit.
- The result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference.
AP SSC Result 2026: Other Ways to Check Scores
- SMS service
- Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service
- LEAP Mobile App
- DigiLocker website
- DigiLocker mobile application
How to Check AP Class 10 Results 2026 on Official Website?
- Visit bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the "SSC Public Examination Result 2026" link on the homepage.
- Enter the hall ticket number and required details.
- Submit the information.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the marks memo for future reference.
The online marks memo is provisional in nature. Students should collect the original marks sheet from their respective schools later. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard carefully, including name, subject-wise marks, grade, and result status.
Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here
AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Ways to Check Marks Memo
The results can be checked through the following ways:
- SMS
- Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service
- LEAP Mobile App
- DigiLocker website
- DigiLocker mobile application
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: How many students appeared for the Class 10 exams?
A total of 6,40,916 students appeared for AP Class 10 board exams on April 2, 2026. Out of which, 6,22,074 are regular students and 18,842 are private candidates. 3,28,652 were boys, and 3,12,264 were girls.
AP 10th Result 2026 Live: Website to Check Scores
AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Result To Be Declared Today
AP 10th Result 2026 will be declared today at 11 AM. The state IT minister Lokesh Nara announced the date and time. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready.