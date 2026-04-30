Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 OUT: Five Ways To Download Marks Memo Directly

AP SSC 2026 Result: The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) marks memo has been released today, April 30 at 11 am on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) - results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students can access their Class 10 results through NDTV's result page, as well as via DigiLocker, WhatsApp, and SMS services.

NDTV's result platform offers quick access to the AP SSC marks memo, helping students avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on the official website.

How To Download AP SSC Class 10 Marks Memo Via Official Website?

Visit the official website results.bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on SSC 2026 Examination Result link.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link

How To Download AP SSC Class 10 Marks Memo Via NDTV?

Visit NDTV Education at ndtv.com/education/results.

On the homepage, click on "Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026".

Click on the result out link for Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen.

Download it for future reference.

Direct Download Link Via NDTV

Check Scorecard Via DigiLocker

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Go to the "Education" section on the dashboard and select "Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC)".

Select respective links for SSC marks memo.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check Result via SMS

Open SMS app in your phone.

Type SSC Roll Number.

Send it to 55352.

The result will be sent to the same number.

Check AP 10th Result on WhatsApp

Students can access their results through Mana Mitra WhatsApp services. You can send "Hi" to 9552300009 and follow the instructions.

The online marks memo is provisional in nature. Students will need to collect the original marks sheet from their respective schools. Ensure all details mentioned in the scorecard are correct, including name, subject-wise marks, grade, and result status.