Who Was Sanchita Ugale, The 22-Year-Old Actor Who Died By Suicide

Sanchita Ugale died by suicide on June 14 at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. She was 22. The young actor had worked across television, OTT platforms and films, and was steadily building a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

As news of her death spread, many fans remembered her work on screen as well as her active presence on social media.

Known For Popular TV Shows

Sanchita began her acting journey on television and appeared in several well-known shows. She was seen in popular serials such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She also played the lead role of Sukoon in the television drama Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Worked In OTT Projects

Apart from television, Sanchita also featured in OTT productions. She appeared in Prime Video's Crime Aaj Kal, which was headlined by Vikrant Massey. She was also part of ZEE5's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Part Of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Sanchita had also worked in Bollywood. She played the role of Tarabai in Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava.

Popular On Social Media

The actor enjoyed a strong following on Instagram, where she had around 1.39 lakh followers. She regularly shared videos, photos and updates from her personal and professional life. Hours before her death, she had posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from the 1979 film Sargam.

Loved Travelling

A look through Sanchita's social media profile shows her love for travel. She frequently shared pictures and videos from destinations including Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur.

Passionate About Fitness And Yoga

Sanchita was also interested in fitness and yoga. Several posts on her social media accounts showed her practising yoga and attempting advanced poses. In one video, she was seen performing an acro-yoga routine with her fitness instructor.

Details About Her Death

According to police officials, the incident took place at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East, on June 14. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Following a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.