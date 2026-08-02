Sanjay Dutt Takes A Swipe At Bollywood's 'Cut-Throat' Culture, Praises Hollywood's Unity

Sanjay Dutt believes the Hindi film industry has changed a lot since he began his career. Looking back at his journey, the actor said Bollywood no longer has the sense of togetherness it once did and has instead become far more competitive.

Speaking to Dr D Nageshwar Reddy on AIG Hospitals' YouTube channel, the actor reflected on his 45 years in the industry and shared how different the atmosphere was when he started out.

“The Industry Felt Like A Family”

Sanjay Dutt made his debut as a leading man with Rocky in 1981. Directed by Sunil Dutt, the film also marked the screen debut of Tina Munim.

Released shortly after the death of Sanjay's mother, legendary actor Nargis, Rocky became one of the notable films of that year and launched Sanjay's career in Bollywood. Over the years, he went on to deliver several successful films, including Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Recalling his early days in the industry, the actor said, "When I started, the industry felt like a family. Everyone was together, everyone was helping one another. Now it's become much more cut-throat, much more competitive. It's sad, but I hope it comes back."

Why Sanjay Dutt Feels Hollywood Is Different

The actor also compared Bollywood with Hollywood and said competition exists everywhere, but the spirit is different.

"In Hollywood, everybody is together, they are friends. It's competitive, but it's very healthy. Over there, everyone is very united. The actors are together, the writers are together. There are industry bodies that support everyone. Even at the Oscars, there's so much togetherness. Whenever an actor goes up to receive an award, there's no jealousy. You can genuinely see everyone celebrating each other. It's beautiful."

Busy With Khalnayak Returns

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, directed by Ahijeet Mohan Warang. The political drama also starred Namashi Chakraborty, Aamir Sadh and Sameera Reddy.

The actor is now preparing to return as the iconic Ballu in Khalnayak Returns. He announced the sequel earlier this year.

The original Khal Nayak, released in 1993, was directed by Subhash Ghai and featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The action drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, while songs like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main became hugely popular.

While announcing the second part, Sanjay Dutt reportedly revealed that the idea for a sequel came to him while he was serving his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case.