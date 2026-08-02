Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Post Is Every Toddler Mother's Daily Struggle

Deepika Padukone has shared a relatable parenting moment as she gets ready to welcome her second child. The actor, who is a proud mother of her daughter Dua, reposted a funny Instagram reel about the struggle of following pregnancy advice while looking after a toddler.

The video featured a pregnant mother trying to avoid lifting heavy weights, only to end up carrying her toddler after the little one insisted. The caption on the video read, "Don't lift anything over 20 pounds during pregnancy. Me this entire pregnancy."

The actor is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple, who married in Italy in November 2018, welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

Deepika And Ranveer Announced Their Second Pregnancy

In April this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The picture showed Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Keeping the announcement simple, the couple captioned the post with two evil eye emojis.

Prakash Padukone Called Them "Hands-On Parents"

Deepika's father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, spoke about how the couple are raising Dua. Speaking to The Indian Express in June, he said Deepika and Ranveer are both “hands-on parents.”

"Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he's not working. Both families are also present to help," he told the publication.

Deepika Padukone's Work Front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The actor will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King. The project, led by Shah Rukh Khan, also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King will hit the cinema screens on December 24.